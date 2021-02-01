Controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said Monday she will soon be paying a visit to former President Donald Trump's compound at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Politico reported.
Greene has been at the center of a growing firestorm based on her past rhetoric calling school shootings "false flag" operations, liking social media posts that called for the execution of top Democrats, and even claiming that Zionist space lasers were responsible for California wildfires. Another video showed her chasing a school shooting victim in Washington, DC who had met with Congressional leaders.
Dating back to her initial primary victory in 2020, President Trump has said Greene is a rising star in the Republican Party. She has shown complete support to Trump and said he supports her "100%." Greene has also said she will never back down from her critics.
"I'm excited to go visit him soon, and continue to give him a call and talk to him frequently," Greene told One America News, Politico reported. "Great news is, he supports me 100%, and I've always supported him."
The first-term Congresswoman's place in the Republican Party remains to be defined. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned her language, but hasn't enforced any disciplinary actions against Greene. House Republicans put Greene on an education committee, which outraged Democrats and family members of school shooting victims at Sandy Hook, Ct. and Parkland, Florida.
However, the GOP's hand may be forced on Greene. Democrats have introduced a resolution to expel Greene from the house already. Monday, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) said she will introduce a privileged resolution that would expel Green from all House Committees. By forcing a vote on Greene, Democrats may try to make Greene the face of the Republican Party as Republicans have tried to do with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
