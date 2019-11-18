DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 learned more on Monday on the reason a plane crashed into a townhome community in DeKalb County almost three weeks ago.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report it was due to mechanical errors.
On October 30, a Piper PA-28R, N56258, was destroyed following an in-flight break up and impact with a residential building and terrain near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
The commercial pilot and passenger were killed in the crash. The victims were identified as Leslie Csanyi Jr., a 59-year-old male, and Scott Robert Lowrie, a 60-year-old male, both of North Carolina.
According to the report, the pilot began a right turn to the southeast and the controller instructed the pilot to turn left direct AHN, advising the pilot that it appeared that they were heading southbound. The pilot turned eastbound and the controller asked if they were showing a route direct to AHN, to which the pilot responded "affirmative."
The airplane continued eastbound for approximately three miles before again turning southbound. The controller instructed the pilot to fly a heading of 090 degrees and the pilot advised that they had "…lost their vacuum gauge."
At that time the airplane was at 5,000 feet and turned to the northeast briefly before it entered a right turn and rapidly descended to 3,700 feet. The controller instructed the pilot to maintain "wings level" and maintain 4,000 feet; however, the pilot did not respond.
The controller made additional transmissions to the pilot to maintain wings level without a response, there were no additional communications with the flight, and radar contact was lost.
The airplane crashed into Clairmont Hills Townhomes 1.5 miles southeast of of the airport.
The airplane struck the wooden roof near the back wall, then continued through the second floor coming to rest in the kitchen area. The engine was located inside the apartment's crawl space and kitchen area, while the fuselage and cockpit remained outside of the residence's back door.
According to FAA records, the pilot held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land, airplane multi-engine land, and instrument airplane. At the time of the accident, the pilot held a third-class medical certificate issued on April 18, 2018 and reported 4,850 hours of flight experience.
