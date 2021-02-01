Georgia Democratic Party and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work to get more Georgians registered and turning out to vote, Reuters reported.
Abrams' efforts on registration and turnout are widely credited with helping turn Georgia blue during the 2020 election cycle. President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the Peach State since 1992. Then, on January 5, Democrats Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff swept Democrats into power in the United States Senate with victories in their respective runoff elections.
Abrams hasn't said what her future holds, but many Democrats hope she will again make a run for governor in 2022. Governor Brian Kemp will likely face opposition from fellow Republicans, who could be supported by former President Donald Trump. That could give Democrats an opening to seize on the GOP division heading into a general election. It would also put Abrams on the ticket with Senator Warnock running for his first full-term.
Others nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year include: Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the Black Lives Matter movement, Jared Kushner for his work with Israel and the Middle East, Daniel Ellsburg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, and others, Reuters reported.
The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced in October. Four former presidents and one former vice president have won the Nobel Peace Prize: Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama, along with Al Gore.
