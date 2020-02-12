ATLANTA (CBS46) – While the television remains the primary way people consume television, the first report from Nielsen found that among U.S. homes that are capable of streaming television and other products, 19 percent of the time was spent on streaming in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to TechCrunch.com.
Nielsen said of that 19 percent who are streaming, "Netflix accounted for 31 percent of the traffic followed by 21 percent for YouTube, 12 percent for Hulu, eight percent for Amazon, and 28 percent for other services" via streaming like AppleTV, Disney+ and others, TechCrunch reported. The report from Nielsen also found 91 percent of all respondents to a consumer survey said they subscribed to one streaming service and 30 percent said they subscribed to three or more.
The growing traffic on streaming comes as the number of viewers of traditional television continue to drop. According to Nielsen, the broadcast networks averaged 28.5 million viewers in primetime in 2018-2019 which is a 20 percent drop from 2014-2015’s numbers, the Hollywood Reporter found in late 2019. All total, the Hollywood Reporter found the overall decline in traditional TV viewing households dropped by an equivalent of 10 million people over the last five years.
TechCrunch reported that based on the latest Nielsen report, consumers now spend “nearly 12 hours [per day] across TV, TV-connected devices, radio, computers, smartphones, and tablets.”
