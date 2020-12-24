A new study from British scientists published Wednesday confirmed the new variant of coronavirus spreading across the United Kingdom is indeed more contagious and could force the government to close schools, universities and other sectors, according to the New York Times.
The scientists said while the new variant is indeed more contagious, it hasn't proven to be more deadly. They estimated the disease to be 56 percent more contagious which is slightly lower than the British government's initial estimate of 70 percent more contagious than the initial strains of COVID-19.
The study, published by the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has not been peer reviewed yet. The authors used multiple data points including ones on infections, hospitalizations, and other variables to come to their conclusions, the Times reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week the new strain that's spreading across the UK could already be present in the U.S. The CDC said it's working to break down the new strain to get exact timing and other details of the new variant of COVID-19.
