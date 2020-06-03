NBA logo

An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City.

 Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

NEW YORK (CBS46) -- The NBA is back! Well, for most cities it will be back starting July 31 if the league's Board of Governor's approves the plan pitched by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA will be inviting 22 teams to Orlando, Florida. This will include 13 Western Conference and nine Eastern Conference teams. The teams will play a total of eight regular-season games per team and then have a play-in for the 8th seed of the playoffs.

The play-in format will require a double-elimination format for the 8th seed and a single-elimination for the 9th seed, Woj reported. According to Wojnarowski, the 16 teams currently qualified for the playoffs will be joined by: New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Antonio.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the Hawks' record precludes them from being included in the NBA's return. But, when the NBA does eventually hold a draft lottery and a new draft, the Hawks will have a good chance of obtaining a top four pick.

