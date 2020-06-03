NEW YORK (CBS46) -- The NBA is back! Well, for most cities it will be back starting July 31 if the league's Board of Governor's approves the plan pitched by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA will be inviting 22 teams to Orlando, Florida. This will include 13 Western Conference and nine Eastern Conference teams. The teams will play a total of eight regular-season games per team and then have a play-in for the 8th seed of the playoffs.
So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify. The NBA's back.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020
The play-in format will require a double-elimination format for the 8th seed and a single-elimination for the 9th seed, Woj reported. According to Wojnarowski, the 16 teams currently qualified for the playoffs will be joined by: New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Antonio.
The NBA's Board of Governors has a 12:30 PM ET call on Thursday with the intention of approving the league's plan for a 22-team return-to-play in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Sh7k6ylCdz— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020
Unfortunately for Atlanta, the Hawks' record precludes them from being included in the NBA's return. But, when the NBA does eventually hold a draft lottery and a new draft, the Hawks will have a good chance of obtaining a top four pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.