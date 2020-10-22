ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A new report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) and the research group MilitiaWatch says Georgia is one of five states at the highest risk of increased militia activity around the November 3 general election.
The report analyzed states where militia have been actively recruiting and training, forming relationships with law enforcement, and having substantial engagement in anti-coronavirus lockdown protests among other areas. According to the findings, "this report finds that capitals and peripheral towns, as well as medium-population cities and suburban areas with centralized zones in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Oregon are at highest risk of increased militia activity in the election and post-election period."
While private citizens are banned from forming up as a military unit, the ACLED report found members of the III%ers and their respective splinter groups such as the III% Security Force, III% American Brotherhood of Patriots, the Georgia III% Martyrs, and others like the "Georgia Militia, the 229 Militia, and the NFAC" have been active in recent months across Georgia. The report said many of these groups have been active in counter-protesting Black Lives Matter events and supporting Confederate symbols and monuments.
According to the ACLED/MilitiaWatch report, "at least five training exercises and at least three recruitment drives have been held by militias in Georgia in recent months." The report said the increase in militia activity comes as "law enforcement is stretched thin," especially in Atlanta which saw more than 100 resignations in three months.
Authors of the report said law enforcement engagement with protesters/demonstrators has been limited, which may prompt militias to "step up" with groups saying if the police can't handle situations, "we will step in." The report said, "III% Martyrs provided security for Senator Kelly Loeffler (engaged in a Senate race) and House of Representatives candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene in Ringgold, Georgia."
The report ended saying that, "groups might not take any action in Georgia or the other high-risk states. However, the likelihood has risen based on expertise and ACLED data gathered over the summer and into the fall."
