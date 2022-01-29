Rams Buccaneers Football

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Arguably the greatest player in NFL history has decided to retire.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady is officially ending his illustrious NFL career after 22 record-breaking seasons.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven Super Bowl titles are the most by any player, at any position in NFL history. Charles Haley, who is second, won five rings.

Brady finishes his career with an NFL record 84,520 passing yards and 624 passing touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for more.

