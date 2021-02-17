The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States could almost double by the end of March based on new numbers released by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
According to the KFF, the U.S. is currently supplying about 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer per week, with roughly 1.7 million doses being given every day. If Pfizer and Moderna continue to increase their production, the KFF reported that by the end of March, 3.3 million doses of vaccine could be going into arms every day.
The KFF researchers arrived at this number based on Pfizer reporting it will deliver 120 million doses by the end of March and Moderna deliver 100 million doses in the same time. The 220 million doses of vaccine would be enough to fully vaccinate 110 million people against COVID-19. The Kaiser Family Foundation said only 70 million doses have been delivered thus far, meaning 150 million doses will have to be delivered by March 31 to meet the figures.
