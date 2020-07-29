ATLANTA (CBS46) -- New analysis from the New York Times found thousands of cases of COVID-19 at colleges and universities around the nation, including in the University of Georgia system.
The Times' analysis found the University of Georgia system ranks third overall in the nation with 390 total COVID-19 cases since March. UGA is behind only the University of Central Florida (438) and the University of Texas (449), both in states which have seen large COVID-19 spikes in the last two months.
Georgia Tech was another university to rank high on the list. Although reported positive cases are significantly less than at the institutions ranking higher on the list, there were 94 positive cases of COVID-19 on the school's campus, tying them with Appalachian State University.
Georgia Southern University ranked 37th nationally with 40 positive cases. Georgia State reported 18 positive cases, University of North Georgia has 11 and Mercer University has 10 reported cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, there are 175,052 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 3,563 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 17,544 have been hospitalized. Overall, 1,487,326 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Georgia.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 16,482 and the highest number of deaths at 373 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 15,915 positive cases during the ongoing pandemic.
