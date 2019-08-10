SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith died Saturday morning, according to multiple reports from law enforcement in the area.
WMAZ, the CBS affiliate in Macon, Georgia, reported the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case at the request of the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The GBI told WMAZ "no foul play is suspected, but an autopsy to determine the official cause of death is scheduled for Monday.
Smith was a native of Washington County and graduated with a Master's degree from Columbus State University and a Bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern University, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department website.
The sheriff's department said he established a replacement for the DARE program called CHAMPS. He also implemented a neighborhood watch program in Washington County, the sheriff's department says.
The Sandersville Police Department posted the following message on their Facebook page:
"You are and will always be greatly missed. The Sandersville Police Department thanks you for your years of service and dedication to the Citizens of Sandersville and Washington County. There will forever be a void in our law enforcement family."
