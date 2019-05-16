ATLANTA (CBS46) – Legendary former professional wrestler Ric Flair was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital after a “medical emergency,” according to TMZ Sports.
Details of what sent Flair to the hospital haven’t been reported, but it’s not the first time the NWA/WCW/WWE legend has dealt with medical problems. In 2017, he was reportedly put into a medical coma after suffering an intestinal problem. He survived that scare and admitted to a long-time drinking problem.
“The Nature Boy” as Flair has been known throughout his career celebrated his 70th birthday earlier this year. Flair’s Twitter account published a tweet for Throwback Thursday around 9 a.m. Eastern Time and was promoting a roast of the wrestling legend on Wednesday.
Flair has been an icon in the pro wrestling industry since the 1970’s. He spent plenty of time in Atlanta over the years working for the NWA and WCW. He still can be seen around the area frequently.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46.com and CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.