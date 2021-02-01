The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing a possible All-Star Game that would be played in Atlanta at some point in early March, ESPN and the New York Times reported.
According to ESPN, if an All-Star Game is played, it would be much smaller than the typical ASG due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. This would limit the fan experiences and other activities that usually accompany an All-Star Game weekend.
ESPN reported NBPA president Chris Paul is pushing an idea to showcase historically Black colleges and universities in the Atlanta area. The game could be played in the Hawks' State Farm Arena or a HBCU campus gym, all of which are reportedly being considered, ESPN said.
The NBA's midseason break will be March 5-10 because the regular season started much later this year. That would put a potential All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7. The game had been scheduled for Indianapolis in February, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
There is a precedent from the players side for games played outside of an NBA arena. During the most recent lockout, multiple top level NBA players held an All-Star type game at Florida International University.
