ATLANTA -- Delta Airlines said it will delay the first flight of the Airbus A220 as a result of the federal government shutdown, according to reports from Bloomberg News and Reuters.
Bloomberg reported the delay was due to Federal Aviation Administration workers being unable to provide certification for the planes. The Atlanta-based airline said other aircraft will be used on flights that were scheduled to use the A220.
Delta had planned to launch the new aircraft in late January.
