Digital Underground member and rap legend Shock G was found dead in a Tampa hotel room Thursday at the age of 57, reported TMZ.
Shock G, also known for his character "Humpty Hump" in Digital Underground's 1989 hit song "Humpty Dance," was found dead in his hotel room Thursday according to his father, Edward Racker.
Authorities confirmed there were no signs of trauma, and that an autopsy was to be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The music pioneer also changed the rap industry even further by helping introduce the world to Tupac Shakur, also known as 2Pac. Shakur had been a member of Digital Underground when they performed their 1991 song "Same Song" along with its music video.
Shock G was featured on some of Tupac's work and also produced for him on multiple occasions. He also produced songs for a number of other superstars such as Dr. Dre and Prince.
Digital Underground was founded by Shock G, along with Chopmaster J and Kenneth Water, in the 1980's after leaving the east coast to move to Oakland, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.