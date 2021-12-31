ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple sources report that acting legend, Betty White, has died at age 99.
Both PEOPLE and TMZ are reporting her passing, which comes just weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.
Betty had a long-running career in TV and media, having starred in multiple shows since 1939.
Betty is well-known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran for 7 seasons, from 1985 to 1992.
White tweeted earlier this week how excited she was for her 100th birthday:
My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021
We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.