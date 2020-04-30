ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Macy's Inc. plans on reopening 68 stores Monday in multiple states that have loosened restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including here in Georgia. But the stores that do open their doors Monday will have restrictions on crowds.
According to Microsoft News and CNBC, the company plans to have all 775 stores across the country back open in the next six weeks if infection rates continue to come down and state and local governments reduce restrictions. CNBC reported the stores will have hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and about a quarter of the stores set to reopen Monday will be in Simon Property malls.
The restrictions Macy's plan to have in place for customers and staff include:
- Workers being asked to take their temperatures before they come in
- Workers must wear masks in stores
- Workers who process inventory, returns, and manage fitting rooms must wear glovers
- One a few fitting rooms will be open
- Any items tried on by customers will be held for 24 hours before going back on the racks
- Any items returned will also be held for 24 hours
- Beauty departments will offer 'no-touch' consultations and demonstrations
- Customers must use hand sanitizer before trying on jewelry and watches
- Plexiglass will be installed at cash registers and keypads must be wiped after each use
- Social distancing of six feet for customers is expected
Macy's stores have been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
