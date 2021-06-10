MORROW, Ga. (CBS46)-- Multiple agencies responded to reports of a shooting at the Southlake Mall in Morrow on Thursday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson with Clayton County Police, their agency assisted as a backup for Morrow's first responders.
An eyewitness who works nearby sent out a video of the scene as emergency personnel made it on scene.
June 10, 2021
CBS46 News has a crew in route. Stay with us as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.