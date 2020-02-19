LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home has reportedly been identified as young rapper Pop Smoke. The Los Angeles Times says a law enforcement source confirmed the identification, which was first reported by TMZ.
Police say they have not confirmed the identity. The shooting occurred before dawn Wednesday. Officers responded to a 911 call about intruders breaking into a home and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said the 911 call came from “back East.” They said some other people in the house were detained but released.
