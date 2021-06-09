ATLANTA (CBS46) — Starbucks stores are facing major ingredient shortages and some reports say they could be getting worse.
Business Insider reports Starbucks is putting orders for at least 25 items on "temporary hold" as of June 4 due to supply chain issues. Business Insider says they obtained an internal company memo from Starbucks with the information.
The report lists popular items like hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, green iced tea, and others.
Starbucks has yet to comment publicly on the shortages but did confirm to Business Insider that stores are dealing with shortages of different products. The company did say there is no single item that is out at all stores.
Some stores have displayed signs that say "we are currently experiencing temporary outages of some of our food and beverage items."
Starbucks tells Business Insider it cannot predict when products will be restocked and that no menu items will be permanently cancelled.
