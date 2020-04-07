ATLANTA (CBS46) – University of Texas President Greg Fenves is set to leave Austin and head to Atlanta to become the new president of Emory University, according to reports from Horns247.com and the Texas Tribune.
Horns247.com reported a source said “Emory, a private research university in Atlanta, made a financial offer to Fenves he couldn’t refuse.” According to public records, Fenves’ annual salary at UT was $945,000 a year. Emory has been looking for a new president since the current president, Claire Sterk, announced she would retire effective in August.
Fenves was credited with stabilizing leadership at Texas after years of turnover at the highest levels of the administration. One thing Fenves wouldn’t have to deal with as president at Emory would be the constant pressure to have a winning football team, no matter what.
Fenves led the development of the Dell Medical School at Texas and has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, in civil engineering. He’s also served as executive vice president and provost at UT along with being dean of the Cockrell School of Engineering.
