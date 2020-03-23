WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- As the coronavirus crisis deepens in the United States, President Donald Trump may be ready to ease his administration's advice for Americans to stay-at-home.
According to Bloomberg.com, President Trump began to talk privately about "reopening" the nation even in the face of a growing number of coronavirus cases. Bloomberg reported Trump is "worried about the economic damage from an extended shutdown, according to people familiar with his thinking."
The Washington Post reported a similar story saying Trump is "signaling interest in scaling back 'social distancing'" along with other things recommended by health officials as he tries to stem the tide of new coronavirus cases.
Trump himself took to Twitter Sunday to write an all-caps tweet warning people the cure for coronavirus and the chaos it has caused can't be worse than the disease.
WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020
Bloomberg reported much of the discussion in the White House has been what to do after a 15-day stay-at-home suggestion ends. The problem is how to test and keep the sick away from the healthy as the healthy return to work.
Still, the medical community has been united that without a treatment, the current situation needs to remain in place for as long as needed. That could run contrary to Trump's re-election plans which focused on a booming economy. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said over the weekend the U.S. unemployment rate may rise to 30 percent in the second quarter and a 50 percent drop in gross domestic product is also possible.
The 15 day period the White House originally asked people to stay-at-home will end on March 31.
