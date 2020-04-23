ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The never-ending saga surrounding Georgia House member Vernon Jones (D-Lithonia) took another turn Thursday afternoon when he announced he had changed his mind and would not be resigning his office after all.
Representative Jones made news Wednesday saying he was resigning his office one week after endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election. Thursday afternoon, Jones released a video on Twitter saying he received so much support for his stand, "was too great for me to ignore."
"I will not let the Democrats to bully me into submission," Jones said. "I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. (emphasis his) #MAGA"
Jones said in the video, "I'm going to do everything I can to help Donald J. Trump get re-elected because he's the man for this job."
Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office. But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gR2MsU5Rb3— Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020
Wednesday, in an interview with CBS46, Jones slammed the Democratic Party, accusing them of racism, favoring "illegal immigrants," and leaving the African-American community behind. His initial statement said, "Turn out the lights, I have left the plantation."
"When you look at the platform, there is nothing specifically in there to help African Americans," Jones said Wednesday. "Yes, there’s something for illegal immigrants. Yes, there’s something for the LGBTQ community. But there is nothing there for the African American community.”
Jones continued saying he remained a Democrat, but compared himself to former Senator Zell Miller and said the criticism he is getting is racially based.
“Zell Miller didn’t switch parties, but when he endorsed a president who was a Republican, no one said anything about it," Jones said. "Why am I being treated differently? It’s because I’m black. White conservatives in the Democratic party can express themselves, but a black person can’t? That shows you the bigotry right now."
