GWINNETT, Co. (CBS46) — Recycling services in Gwinnett County are being impacted by the COVID-19 surge. Republic Services is suspending its recycling services until their workforce begins to normalize. Additionally, Republic Services will not be picking up bulky items and yard waste temporarily.
Regular services should not be impacted.
During this temporary service interruption, Republic Services customers in Gwinnett County may take their recycling, bulky items or household trash to a drop-off site at one of the following locations:
· Recyclable Materials Only – 75 Curtis Road, Lawrenceville, Ga. (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
· Household Trash/Bulky Items – 51 Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, Ga. (Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. – noon)
· Household Trash/Bulky Items – Richland Creek Landfill, 5691 S. Richland Creek Road, Buford, Ga. (Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. – noon)
· Household Trash/Bulky Items – Oak Grove Landfill, 937 Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder, Ga. (Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. – noon)
Republic Services provided the following message to its Gwinnett customers:
“We apologize for the inconvenience this temporary service interruption is causing residents. Like many industries all over the country, we are trying to manage a severe manpower shortage. The COVID Omicron variant continues to hit our operations hard; we currently have approximately 20 percent of our Gwinnett workforce on quarantine. There will continue to be temporary service disruptions for recycling, bulk materials and yard waste in the coming days. We ask for and appreciate your patience as we work to get past these issues.”
