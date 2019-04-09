ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Many women Democrats in Georgia are still reeling over the passage of the anti-abortion Heartbeat Bill. They're now calling on other women to run for office to take the seats of Republicans.
"We are ready to stand united to make sure that we not only come for the seats but that we win," said Rep. Kim Schofield, D-District 60.
Melita Easters is one of the strategists behind this statewide push. She founded the group Georgia's Win List in her home about 20 years ago. The grassroots group helps get women Democrats who champion pro-choice into political office.
"Our campaign is to fund the flip, amass enough of a campaign war chest that we help propel those women into office," said Easters, the Executive Director of Georgia's Win List. "We train, we recruit, we endorse, and then we give money to the candidate," she continued.
After the controversial House Bill 481 passed both houses, Easters' group began identifying lists of potential candidates poised to take on Republican challengers in districts they feel they can win.
"We've been pleased by the number of women who've expressed an interest in running for office. We had seven women who announced their intentions last Friday. We anticipate we will have quite a few more at our next process probably in May," Easters told CBS46.
But, this week, surfaced an equally committed counter effort.
"We want representation that confirms life, that protects life," said Cole Muzio, the President and Executive Director of The Family Policy Alliance of Georgia, a Christian-based political organization. They released a list of lawmakers who voted against the heartbeat bill and are calling on voters to vote them out of office.
"If you're going to fail to uphold what the government's primary function is, which is to protect life, protect human beings and to do what's right, then you don't deserve to serve in office anymore," Muzio said.
Time and money will determine the success of either group.
Easters projects it will cost at least $100,000 to flip a House seat and at least $25,000 to flip a Senate senate. Both groups are working to create signage and donor campaigns ready to fight for their stance on abortion.
Governor Kemp had not signed the bill as of Tuesday evening. His office tells CBS46 that all passed legislation is currently under legal review. The governor has until May 12th to sign, veto, or take no action on passed legislation. If Gov. Kemp does not take action on a piece of passed legislation, it will automatically become law.
