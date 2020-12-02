Republicans and Democrats are not only fighting one another for Georgia Senate seats in the January runoff, but a case of infighting among the GOP is also gaining attention.
“If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote they’ve got to earn it,” said Richard Jewell Attorney Lin Wood.
High-profile Trump allies, lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell called out Senators Perdue and Loeffler for not pressuring Governor Brian Kemp to call a special session and investigate the November 3 election, while also telling the republican supporters not to vote.
“Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election,” said Wood. But president Trump reiterated how important the race is.
“A very important election that’s coming up will determine whether or not we hold the Senate, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are tremendous people,” said President Trump.
Once again Gov. Kemp couldn’t escape the election firestorm.
“Brian Kemp, as far as I’m concerned lock him up,” said Wood.
“We have a Secretary of State and a Governor who made it very difficult to check signatures,” said President Trump.
The Secretary of State's Office fired off their own rounds.
“We shouldn’t go out and vote for Senator Loeffler and Perdue, and I find it interesting that somebody who’s had a democrat voting record since 2004 is out there telling republicans not to vote in an election,” said Gabriel Sterling the Voting System Implementation Manager at Georgia Secretary of State.
A Trump rally will be held at the Capitol on December 3 at 9 a.m. All eyes will be on Georgia this weekend to see if the Governor will greet the president when he visits the state this weekend for a Victory Rally in Valdosta.
