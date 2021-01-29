The Republican Jewish Coalition became the latest group opposing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene saying they, "are offended and appalled by her comments and her actions."
Congresswoman Greene has been under fire since before she started in Congress on January 3 for incendiary comments about school shootings (calling them false flag or fake), supporting posts that advocated the murder of top Democrats, and more controversial social media comments she has made over the years. She also generated controversy when she filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden less than 24 hours after he took office.
But many Republicans have stayed quiet when it comes to Greene, although House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali.) said he was going to speak to Greene about her rhetoric.
The RJC said it never supported or endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"We opposed her as a candidate and we continue to oppose her now," the RJC said in a statement. "She is far outside the mainstream of the Republican Party and the RJC is working closely with House Republican leadership regarding next steps in this matter."
California Congressman Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat, is drafting a resolution to expel Congresswoman Greene from the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.