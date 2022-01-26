ATLANTA (CBS46) — Sen. Bruce Thompson is introducing “The Women’s Health and Safety Act,” a sweeping new bill to block the delivery of mail-order abortion pills.
“This bill is now protecting the woman,” said Sen. Thompson, R-White.
Thompson was the senate sponsor of Georgia’s fetal heartbeat bill that’s currently been stalled by the courts as it faces through legal challenges.
This bill has similar language. It would require women seeking abortion to first visit a doctor for an exam and ultrasound and fill our extensive paperwork and consent forms at least 24 hours before getting the pill. It comes after the FDA's decision last month to change a federal ruled that required women to pick up abortion pills in person.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing this administration is sending these pills directly to women and putting their lives at risk especially if they have an ectopic pregnancy or they're allergic to it,” Thompson told CBS46.
“We can care about women and this doesn't restrict abortion in anyway; the only way to have accountability is to require reporting.”
Planned Parenthood Southeast CEO Staci Fox calls the bill a waste of time and money given the heartbeat bill is still in court.
“Let's not pretend that they actually care about the health and safety of pregnant women in the state of Georgia,” Fox said. “This is not what people elected the legislature to do. In fact, 70% of Georgians support access to safe and legal abortions,” Fox added saying Planned Parenthood will fight against the bill.
The move comes on the day that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he plans to retire.
Breyer would be a liberal voice leaving the bench. But his departure would offer President Biden the first chance to nominate another justice with liberal values. Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Sonya Sotomayor are the two remaining liberal justices.
“Justice Breyer stepping down does not change the numbers, doesn’t change the outcome of the court, but certainly ensures that his seat reflects the position of the current administration,” Fox said.
Thompson’s bill increases reporting requirements for a physician seeking to prescribe abortion medication and will also fine doctors at least $100,000 for violations of the potential law.
