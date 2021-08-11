Rescue crews urge preparedness on Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Chattahoochee River is a popular destination for many people hoping to cool off and have some fun.
The river can pose a dangerous threat, though, to people who come unprepared.
"You never know when thing are going to turn on you," said Lt. Ryan Fleeman, a Cobb County firefighter who is part of the department's technical rescue team.
He and his team specialize in a number of disciplines including swift water rescues. He said they get a few calls a week to respond to the river for one emergency or another.
"The current will begin to move you and it will take you to things that you don’t want to be in," said Fleeman.
He said there have been seven drownings in the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area so far this year. That covers 48 miles of river from Buford to Cobb County. Fleeman said many drownings can be prevented if people wore life jackets.
"Over a 25 year career you see a lot of these and most of them are preventable," he said.
The National Park Service even provides life jackets for people to borrow for free for the day. Kiosks are set up at different entrance points along the river.
Fleeman said there are other safety precautions people should follow that could save their life.
"Just knowing where you are and having a good working cellphone with you is very important so if you do get stranded or separated you can contact us and ask for help," he said. "Oftentimes alcohol is a huge contributor to drowning instances on the lakes and rivers.”
One dangerous spot is known as diving rock. It's on the Fulton County side of the river where people jump into the water. Fleeman said the greater danger is thrill seekers trying to swim across to the rocks from the Cobb County side. What can look like a quick, straight shot across the river can turn into a challenging swim that catches people off guard.
"They’ll end up 30, 40 yards downstream and realize they need to turn and swim up against the current and that makes it very difficult for them," he explained.
Rescue crews hope people keep these precautions in mind the next time they head out for a fun day on the river.
Fleeman said, "Most of the people that I’ve been involved in recovering or assisting in a drowning have been young males, very fit, usually 18 to early 20s, someone you think would be strong enough to overcome this but the water is very, very powerful.”
