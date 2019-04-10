CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities in Rockdale County pulled 167 dogs from a home near Conyers Wednesday, and now rescue groups are scrambling to get the dogs ready for adoption.
Law enforcement officers discovered the dogs as they responded to a complaint of possible dogfighting at a home on Lance Circle. There was no sign of criminal activity, but the property was overrun with dogs, authorities said.
The owner was cited for having too many animals. She voluntarily turned over 162 of the dogs, but kept five, which is the maximum number of pets allowed by a Rockdale County ordinance.
The dogs were taken to the Rockdale County Animal Shelter. Several rescue groups stepped up to help get the dogs ready for adoption. The groups include Society of Humane Friends, Paws Atlanta, Perfect Pet Rescue, and Pregnant Dog Rescue in Griffin, Georgia, Paws and Stars, Walking Home Together, Orphan Annie Rescue and Canine Caravan Rescue.
The Rockdale County Animal Shelter is also accepting blankets, food, and other items to help with the dogs. Officials said the dogs could be available to the public in as little as two weeks but will be evaluated and treated before they are released for adoption.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
