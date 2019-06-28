FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Rescue teams are searching for a missing person after rescuing two others from Lanier on Friday evening.
Around 6:15 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a possible drowning near the Vann’s Tavern Park day use area, department spokesperson Mark McKinnon said in a press release.
Game wardens are using sonar to search the area. McKinnon said the search is ongoing and a decision has not been made on when the search will be called off for the night.
McKinnon said if the search is called off, it will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.