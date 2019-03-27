Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Two baby sea otters rescued from the California coast are now in Georgia!
The otters were rescued after they were found stranded on the California coast and have now taken residency at the Georgia Aquarium.
Mara, a 10 week old female, was found stranded near Port San Luis on January 17. After she was deemed non-releasable, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found a permanent home for her at the aquarium.
Gibson, a five week old male, was found stranded near the Carmel River in California after being separated from his mother during a large storm.
After a search for the mother became fruitless, Gibson was transferred to Georgia.
The pair are now in a behind-the-scenes area and they will remain there under 24-hour watch. They'll eventually join other sea otters, Brighton, Bixby and Cruz once they've acclimated themselves to the environment.
