STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) A tragic construction accident claimed a man's life in Stone Mountain on Friday.
“He was a good guy, I loved him like a brother,” Shane Cambers told CBS46.
What started as a normal day on the job for three construction workers ended in complete tragedy. The men were attempting to repair a damaged utility line underground.
“He was standing on top of the bank when it caved off, when it caved I guess the vibration the other side went with it and he was under it,“ Chambers. explained.
Chambers was a co-worker and good friend of the victim. He said when his friend disappeared into a 16 ft trench covered by dirt, he couldn’t think, only react.
“I rushed in the hole and started digging trying to get to him… I realized that I dug and dug and dug and I wasn’t getting nowhere.”
Emergency crews arrived on scene, but it was too late. The rescue mission soon became a body recovery mission. It took crews almost six hours to recover the man’s body safely according to Caption Dion Bently of the DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.
“It’s a long process of securing the trench Shores to make sure that our rescuers are able to excavate the victim without becoming victims themselves,” Bently explained.
Chambers told CBS46 his dear friend leaves behind 5 children.
