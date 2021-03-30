A new report from a research company noted rent prices in metro Atlanta are rising at an alarming rate.
According to RealPage, a real estate software analytics company, among the nation’s top 10 submarkets for annual rent growth in February, six were in the metro Atlanta area.
In fact, five metro Atlanta counties topped the nation in rent price increases:
• Henry County took the lead for individual neighborhoods among the nation’s largest 150 apartment markets, with effective asking rents climbing 16.2% in the year-ending February 2021.
• Far South Atlanta Suburbs ranked second nationally, with an annual price hike of 14.8%.
• Taking the next three slots were Southeast DeKalb County (14.5%), Stone Mountain (13.5%) and South Fulton County (13.3%). Clayton County also landed among the top 10 submarkets (11.4%).
• Five of those six outperforming Atlanta submarkets are in the eastern or southern portions of the market, the exception being Far North Atlanta Suburbs.
To view the full report, please click here.
