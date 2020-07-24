ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As new daily coronavirus infections continue to break records in the U.S., researchers are considering whether the cannabis plant has the potential to be used in the treatment of COVID-19.
Experts from the University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute are recommending that scientists study the anti-inflammatory properties in CBD as a potential treatment for lung inflammation caused by the coronavirus.
At this point, there is no scientific evidence that cannabis or its compounds can help with COVID-19, but more Universities are looking in to the cannabis anti-inflammatory powers as a treatment.
In severe cases of COVID-19, the body's immune system overreacts and releases too many Cytokines, which is called a "Cytokine storm." That is when Covid patients have symptoms of a high fever, inflammation, cough and muscle pain.
Research has shown that CBD can reduce the production of Cytokines.
Dr. Rasean Hodge broke his neck in 2012, and having undergone two failed neck surgeries, he soon found himself taking the same medications he was traditionally prescribing to his patients. Along with those medications came harmful side effects.
“I became desperate like millions of Georgians, that’s when I said, let me see what cannabis is about,” says Dr. Hodge.
A graduate of Morehouse College, Dr. Hodge began studying and researching the cannabis plant and seeing the healing benefits.
“Cannabis is a great alternative for treatment for coronavirus. We are studying Dexamethasone, which is a steroid that prevents inflammation or slow it down. We’ve all taken Ibuprofen and Advil; those are all anti-inflammatories, but they are the 16th cause of death in this country," says Dr. Hodge. "It causes liver and kidney issues which leads to dialysis, cannabis is 20 times stronger than Advil and two times than Dexamethasone; so this is the future for Coronavirus.”
Mile High Cure is a black-owned owned family business with 20+ years of experience in the cannabis industry. Mile High Cure manufactures high-quality hemp-derived CBD products and are heavily invested in the research and development.
With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately effected minorities specially the black community, Mile High Cure have invested tons of resources towards CBD research and possible treatments.
“There’s a hemp plant which produces two compounds -- one is THC and the other is CBD. The big question is does CBD get you high, no it doesn’t get you high. It is legal in 50 states in the US and around the world," says Fareh Zoberi with Mile High Cure.
Zoberi says using CBD as a immunosuppressant helps patients suppress chronic inflammation.
"The Scripps Research Institute in 2014 reported that a hyper-inflammatory cytokine storm was likely the primary cause of death in several viral outbreaks, including the 1918-20 'Spanish flu' and, more recently, the H1N1 swine flu and the bird flu," adds Zoberi. "I think it's a great alternative for COVID-19 and a lot of research must be done to find solutions for COVID patients, people have lost faith in pharmaceutical companies.”
