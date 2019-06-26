DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than 50 homes in the area of Peeler Road and Cherring Drive will not have water service while crews work to repair a 6-inch water main break.
The intersection of Peeler and Cherring is also closed to through-traffic, however, local traffic will be accommodated. Part of the repair requires a 20-foot pipe to be replaced.
Customer who experience brown water should run their faucets until the water is clear.
For more information, contact DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.
