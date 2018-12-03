Pine Lake, GA (CBS46) Five people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after fire ripped through a DeKalb County apartment complex on Sunday.
The fire started around 8 p.m. at the Polo Club apartment complex on the 400 block of Ashley Creek Court in Pine Lake.
In all, 19 units were evacuated. Four residents and a firefighter sustained minor injuries in the blaze.
One woman actually jumped to safety from a second-floor apartment.
No word on a cause.
The Red Cross is assisting as many as 30 residents affected.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
