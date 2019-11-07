DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sources inside the Redan Cove apartment complex say FBI agents went door to door showing residents a picture of James Lark, the man who died in a mysterious explosion Sunday.
One resident reportedly told agents he recognized a man in the same outfit as pictured entering the complex Saturday afternoon, hours before the explosion in a Uhaul.
That witness reportedly also saw two other men in the Uhaul with Lark. That Uhaul was found a short distance away, but not immediately near the explosion. No others were in it.
CBS46 pressed the FBI on Wednesday on whether anyone else might have been involved or have knowledge of the moments leading up to the incident--they wouldn't comment.
"I told them there were the remains of a white male on the side of my house, you need to come check it out," said a resident who found the body and called 911.
Lark was either wearing or carrying some sort of explosive device that detonated. His body parts scattered along a fence and on that couple's front porch.
We've learned apartment management has handed over security footage to be analyzed by the FBI. The agency is working to determine why Lark was at an apartment complex nearly 30 minutes from his west Atlanta area home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.