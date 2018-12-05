Loganville, GA (CBS46) Three people and two kittens are counting their blessings after making it out of a fire at a home in Loganville on Tuesday.
The fire started around 8:45 p.m. at the home on the 3700 block of Pine Village Place.
When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the back of the home. Two residents of the home had already made it out safely but another person was trapped on the second story.
Crews were able to rescue that person from a window. All three occupants were taken to an area hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were also able to rescue two kittens inside.
The home sustained significant damage.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a candle.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.