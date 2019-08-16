LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- An adult male was pulled from a burning home on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County.
Around 1:29 p.m., fire crews arrived to the 500 block of Rockmill Court SW where two residences were on fire. Eleven people, including eight children and three adults, were said to have been home at the time of the fire.
One male was extricated from a residence and transported to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
The cause of fire remains under investigation.
