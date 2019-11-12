Residential fire claims woman's life

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tragedy struck a quiet DeKalb County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon when an elderly woman was killed in a house fire.
DeKalb County Fire crew arrived to the home located in the 1700 block of Danrich Drive shortly after 3 p.m.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found deceased in her bedroom. Fire investigators suspect the fire may have started in her room as well. The investigation is ongoing.
