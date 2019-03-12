ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A local senior living community reached out to CBS46 for help after they made claims that their inquiries and requests for maintenance had fallen on deaf ears.
Residents said management never answers their phone calls, nor do they fix their maintenance issues in a timely manner. They also said they believe they’re being taken advantage of because of their age.
“We have formed this advocacy committee, so we could address to management, the problems many of our residents have been experiencing,” said one resident, Rosetta Dubois-Gadson.
Resident after resident at Columbia Senior Residences at Edgewood said they are sick and tired of requesting maintenance and nothing getting done.
“It makes me angry, because I get the feeling that they think, oh they’re just senior citizens, they’re just going to complain, they don’t know any better,” added another resident, Ethel Byrd.
“Residents have been told, ‘I’m on my lunch break, and I don’t have time to talk to you now’,” Dubois-Gadson added.
This is a 62 plus living community, and residents said there are leaks and openings in doors that need to be fixed. They said there are many light bulbs out, including one in a 75-year-old’s shower that’s left her bathing in the dark.
“It hurts me because, they’re going to get old one day, and it seems like they really don’t care about elderly people,” said Henrietta Hill, another resident.
They said the elevators are often not working which leaves elderly and disabled residents in a serious bind.
“They’re either stuck, or they have to be taken, literally, by someone on the staircases,” added Dubois-Gadson.
Columbia Residential sent CBS46’s Melissa Stern this statement:
Columbia Residential is committed to providing quality housing for the residents of Columbia Senior Residences at Edgewood. Our property management team works diligently to promptly respond to all maintenance requests and resident inquiries. Monthly resident meetings provide a platform for residents to raise concerns and ask questions. Any topics discussed during these monthly meetings are addressed by management immediately, and proper follow up ensures all issues are resolved in a timely manner. Our records indicate that our management team has performed and closed out 52 work orders since March 1. Only four outstanding work orders remain, none of which are of serious nature.
Last summer, did experience a brief interruption in the service of one of the two elevators onsite; however, one elevator remained operational at all times, ensuring all residents could comfortably access their units. The safety and comfort of our residents is our top concern, and our management team remains attentive and responsive to all resident requests.
Residents said, at this point, many people have given up requesting help.
“Many people have felt they cannot say anything, because they felt there would be repercussions from management if they did speak up,” Dubois-Gadson said.
Residents said they enjoy living at the facility because of the location and general cleanliness of the place; however, they just wish management would step up when it comes to fixing things.
