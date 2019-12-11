DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Neighbors in Douglas County say they’ve been fighting for years to get a road paved.
What used to be a gravel, rural side road has become more populated, and now residents are begging for improvements to change along with the times.
They said the road is in terrible condition, and they’re struggling to understand why the county isn’t working with them to make changes.
“You’re standing in the middle of High Point Road on the left side, and technically Jack Meadows Road on the right side, which is Paulding County, and Douglas County,” said one neighbor, John Davis.
Davis and his neighbors say they’ve been trying to get the road paved for years.
“The hardest part has been the last 5 years, just because it started washing real heavy through the years, and Paulding County and Douglas County would share it, but then it got to where Paulding County was wanting to really upgrade it,” Davis added.
He said Douglas County rarely responds, but when someone does respond he says they give them excuses.
“That we won’t give them 20 feet of our property, and that they need to put ditch lines and water drainage, and some of the pictures I’ve sent you, you can actually see where the water just runs down the middle of the road now, it goes into our pastures, which is no problem it’s been that way for maybe 100 years, maybe,” Davis said.
They said the road is impossible to drive on and want their tax dollars put to work.
“The times are moving forward, you’ve got more houses on this road now, you’ve got more traffic, there are 25 houses, used to only be 10, now you average between 50 and 70 cars a day,” added Davis, “You’re just wanting to be with the times and make it better…why not pave it and be done with it?”
CBS46’s Melissa Stern took that question to Paulding County and was told that when you pave a road, the travel speed typically increases.
A spokesman for Paulding County said before the paving can happen, a shoulder and ditching would be necessary to provide a safe roadway.
He added that Douglas and Paulding counties need to work together on this, since the road straddles two counties. They'll also need everyone’s cooperation, including the neighbors.
“People want to be able to leave their doors open, so they don’t have dust flying in our house,” said Davis. “I just feel like it’s a couple people fighting us more than anything.”
CBS46’s Melissa Stern also reached out to Douglas County about this multiple times, starting last week, as the majority of High Point Road is in Douglas County.
She was told Wednesday that the person she needed to speak to was out of the office and they wouldn’t have a comment until Monday.
We’ll be following up.
