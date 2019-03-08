COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A CBS46 investigation found several people complaining about poor living conditions at three different apartment complexes on Riverside Parkway in Austell. In fact, resident Barbara Moment said her livelihood is in jeopardy.
“You have a long standing, loyal tenant that you treat like this,” Moment said. “I speak up and I’m being retaliated against and it’s not just me. It’s several people. Several.”
Her troubles began a few months ago when she complained about the heat not working in her Kingsley Village apartment.
“When you do what you’re supposed to do; and you pay your rent everything is supposed to be okay. And you’re supposed to get things fixed, especially things as major as heat,” Moment said.
After reporting the problem to code enforcement, management slapped her with an eviction notice.
“Just like that my excellent rental history is gone,” Moment said.
That’s when lawyers with Cobb Legal Aid stepped in to help.
“So, the apartment complex had dismissed the case and on the paper for the reason it said something to the effect that it was filed in error,” Cobb Legal Aid Attorney Jennifer Yankulova said.
But when Barbara Moment complained again, management issued a second eviction notice.
“Well it’s incredibly unfair. Under Georgia law landlords have to make repairs. You have tenants living in horrible conditions,” Yankulova said.
Kingsley Village isn’t the only apartment complex with problems. There are also issues at sister properties Parkview and Hunter’s Grove. Code enforcement cited them with more than 80-violations.
“My good rental history is completely gone because anywhere that I apply to they have to call back here to Kingsley to verify my residency and they’re not saying anything positive so that’s my rental history just gone,” Moment said. “It’s chaos. It’s utter chaos."
CBS46 was able to determine that one of the owners of the three properties is Kerrison Chin who is living in Canada. We tracked down his lawyer on Friday who said he is aware of the issues and has brought in new management to correct the issues. They have installed new appliances and renovated some 300-units to the tune of $4 million.
Lawyers for the owners of Kingsley Village, Hunter's Grove, and Parkview sent us the following statement:
Log In
