ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a busy street northeast of Atlanta, there’s a community where roads are named after cars.
“It’s pretty ironic,” Homeowner Lisa Turney said.
Ironic because this story is about cars in need of better roads.
“I’d say drive with caution for sure if you’re coming down Grand Prix,” Turney said.
Turney has lived in the Briarcliff Woods East neighborhood for nearly 20 years and said everywhere you turn there’s a road block.
“I walk a lot around here and I’m a runner and coming in and out of that intersection is pretty tricky when you’re trying to dodge that big torn up street and also avoid cars coming through the area,” Turney said.
On Grand Prix Court the road is crumbling, and people have been complaining to DeKalb County about it for six months.
“Well it’s not acceptable. For sure we were excited when the street was painted, and it looked like they were marking it for a road crew to come do something about it, but at this point the road is still crumbling and the paint is deteriorating so you really don’t have much hope that something will be done anytime soon,” Turney said.
After contacting the county, DeKalb County officials told CBS46 that they will patch up the pavement on Grand Prix Court giving drivers the green light.
A county spokesperson also said they have more than $150 million in funds from a penny sales tax that have been allocated to repave the worst roads in the county and many of the roads in the neighborhood are on the list.
"Grand Prix Ct. is on a list for patching. Three roads in the neighborhood -- Riviera Court, South Akin Drive and Glade Springs Dr. -- are on the list of the first 100 miles to be paved using funds generated from the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. (SPLOST) approved by voters in November 2017."
