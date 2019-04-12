DeKALB COUNTY (CBS46) CBS46 is working to get results for people living in DeKalb County who have been complaining about utility cables lying on the ground in their community. Zakeya Sams is one of those residents who is concerned for her safety and she’s not alone.
“For me personally it’s dangerous. It’s dangerous, very dangerous,” Resident Derk Stevens said.
People living along Redan Road in DeKalb County said the utility cables are on the ground in several places, including next to a MARTA bus stop. No one knows whether they’re considered to be hot, but they do know they’re are an eyesore.
“I love it when I go to Buckhead, I love it when I go to Sandy Springs and everywhere else. I would love to drive around my home neighborhood the same exact way,” Sams said.
To make matters worse, there are a lot of people walking in the area and residents fear that a child could get a hold of one of the lines belonging to AT&T and cause serious harm.
“I don’t think it’s safe at all. We have children at the middle school and elementary school and we have kids that walk by here. To me they shouldn’t be on the ground, they should be put up,” Sams said.
“Rise them up, just take them up a little higher,” Stevens said.
CBS46 got a hold of an AT&T spokesperson late Friday and they released the following statement.
“We are working to fix this and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused the residents of this area.”
