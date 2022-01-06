ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Trash, recycling, and other waste has piled up across the Atlanta area as sanitation services are delayed or suspended due to COVID-19.
Kimberly Croley, a Gwinnett County resident, said she’s noticed problems with trash and recycling pickups in her neighborhood since November; however, the problem has grown worse over the last few weeks.
“I’m banging my head against a brick wall,” said Croley. “They haven’t picked up my trash in two weeks, and my recycling now is going on week three of them not picking it up.”
On Croley’s street, trash bins sit filled to the brim. She can tell what her neighbors got for Christmas two weeks ago and what they ate for dinner last week.
Republic Services, a hauler outsourced by Gwinnett County, cited the recent COVID surge for the delayed service.
In a message to Gwinnett customers like Croley, Republic Services said “The COVID Omicron variant continues to hit our operations hard; we currently have approximately 20 percent of our Gwinnett workforce on quarantine.”
Republic Services suspended recycling, bulk, and yard waste collections this week for hundreds of homes; however, Republic Services told CBS46 its headcount is “an all-time high.”
Other counties are experiencing the same problems.
In Atlanta, more than 50 percent of the Solid Waste Services’ labor force has been impacted by COVID-19.
DeKalb County Sanitation Division is experiencing service delays with recycling and yard trimmings.
At least one of Cobb County’s outsourced sanitation companies, American Disposal Services, has been impacted “at all levels.”
“You’re going to have critters coming along tearing up trash,” said Croley. “Eventually it’s going to turn into a labyrinth of trash bags everywhere. It’s just insane if they don’t come pick this up soon.”
Atlanta and DeKalb will work through the weekend to get waste pickup back on schedule.
Residents can take trash and recycling to dump sites themselves, but Croley said the trip would take about an hour and a half round-trip. As a mother of two with a full-time job, that’s time she doesn’t have.
“It’s a long drive to dump trash off that I’m paying for someone to pick up,” she said.
Croley said she understands the difficult situation, but was disappointed in how it’s handled.
“I feel bad. I have a heart, but they should have had a contingency plan in place,” she said. “I asked about taxes - they should reduce it in the time being or give us credit when taxes become due again. They said probably not.”
Republic Services customers in Gwinnett County may take their recycling, bulky items or household trash to a drop-off site at one of the following locations at no cost to the customer:
- Recyclable Materials Only – 75 Curtis Road, Lawrenceville, GA (Monday-Friday, 6:00am – 6:00pm)
- Household Trash/Bulky Items – 51 Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, GA (Monday-Friday, 6:00am – 4:00pm; Saturday 6:00am – noon)
- Household Trash/Bulky Items – Richland Creek Landfill, 5691 S Richland Creek Road, Buford, GA (Monday-Friday, 6:00am – 4:00pm; Saturday 6:00am – noon)
- Household Trash/Bulky Items – Oak Grove Landfill, 937 Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder, GA (Monday-Friday, 6:00am – 4:00pm; Saturday 6:00am – noon)
DeKalb residents impacted can contact the Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or click here, visit here, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.
Atlanta residents impacted have the option to take yard debris to the following Atlanta drop-off sites: 2175 James Jackson Parkway or 1540 Northside Dr. NW. Residents with questions should contact ATL311: 404-546-0311.
