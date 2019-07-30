SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Tuesday evening outraged residents will come face to face with representatives from a company accused of releasing a chemical into the air that is known to cause cancer.
Sterigenics uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. It operates several plants across the country, one of them is located at 2973 Olympic Industrial Dr. SE in Atlanta; which sits between Cobb and Fulton Counties.
Residents from Smyrna, Vinings, and Buckhead who are in the “impact” zone surrounding the plant will attend the community meeting to find out how significant their exposure to the chemical is, and what is going to be done about it.
Smyrna resident Christine Croce plans attend.
“We’re outraged! I mean, can you imagine hearing that there’s carcinogenic toxins going into the air and your children are breathing them?!”
The mom of three says there’s a group of moms in the neighborhood on a text thread who keep each other informed, do research on the background of the company, and the larger issue at hand.
“We don’t know if it’s reaching our homes, or not, but we want air testing! Clean air is a right, so that’s what we want and we’re going to go to the meeting tonight and demand that,” she added.
The issue of testing is an important one. Right now, Georgia State Representative Erick Allen, says Sterigenics is doing self-testing. Raising major concerns about the ‘actual’ levels of ethylene oxide being pumped out of the plant.
“That’s one of the things I’m really pushing for, is independent compliance, and that was a big thing in the conversation I had with them (Sterigenics), is how do we make sure that what they commit to is actually being done, and that comes in the way of independent testing. Right now, they’re self-testing and we want to make sure there’s independent air quality testing going forward,” explained Allen.
The issue all came to light just a couple of weeks ago, when WebMD and Georgia Health News released an article detailing the alarming information. According to the article, ethylene oxide is used on about half the medical products in the U.S. that require sterilizing; it’s also used to make other chemicals, like antifreeze.
The article says the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) made a decision in 2016 that ethylene oxide was far more dangerous than scientists had originally thought; they moved it from a list of chemicals that could cause cancer, to a list of those that definitely cause cancer. The EPA also updated a key risk number for the chemical to reflect that it was 30 times more likely to cause certain cancers.
According to the article, in 2018, the EPA then used that new risk data for a report that assesses health risks from releases of airborne toxins in the U.S. That report, called the National Air Toxics Assessment, flagged 109 census tracts across the country where cancer risks were higher because of exposure to airborne toxins, most of that risk was driven by ethylene oxide.
They identified three areas in Georgia that were flagged: 2 in the Smyrna / Vinings area and 1 in Covington. (Read WebMD / Georgia Health News full article here.)
Residents essentially have been blindsided by this information and many are furious that the EPA knew that certain areas in Georgia were exposed to this chemical, but didn’t notify the public.
“Alarming. Alarming. I question why there wasn’t different levels and channels of notification prior to the article, so I think that was one thing that we definitely need to work on, is how do we communicate this to the general public when EPA and EPD knows there’s a known issue,” said Rep. Erick Allen.
News of this exposure is now spreading like wildfire. Residents mobilizing on Nextdoor, Facebook and other social platforms. Meantime, Sterigenics is saying they have worked with state regulators to dramatically lower the plant’s emissions. Something that many residents say they are not buying, until there are independent tests done.
“For me, any level [of ethylene oxide] is unacceptable, and I really want them to shut down, I don’t want them here,” said Croce.
One major entity that will be missing from the community meeting is the EPA and the Georgia EPD – CBS46 has learned that state and local officials are working with those agencies to organize another community meeting in the next couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.