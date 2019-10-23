SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents say an illegal landfill in the City of South Fulton caught fire on September 18, 2018, yet a year later it is still burning.

Since then residents have reached out to city and state officials with continuous issues from the landfill.

CBS46 revisited the site and after 13 months you can still see and smell the smoke at the Bishop Road Landfill.

The Environmental Protection Division says the owner of the property Tandy Bullock submitted a corrective‑action plan (CAP) to EPD on March 20, 2019 for the Bishop Road Property in order to bring this Site into compliance.

On the May 20, 2019 hearing, the Judge ordered time frames for Bullock.

The latest milestone to be met under the CAP was the requirement that a minimum of 12,000 cubic yards, or 1,200 truckloads, of material be removed from the Site by October 1, 2019.

On October 1, 2019, EPD issued a letter to Bullock requesting documentation to demonstrate that he met the October 1, 2019 milestone for the site.

On October 18, 2019 EPD conducted a follow up investigation and determined that Bullock has not met this milestone. Therefore, EPD is working with the Attorney General’s office to prepare a motion requesting that Mr. Bullock be held in contempt of the Court’s Order.

“We would like to reiterate that we understand the community’s frustration and want residents to feel confident that we are doing all we can to ensure that the site regains compliance as quickly as possible. We will continue to work with Mr. Bullock, The City of South Fulton, and the Attorney General’s Office to have the Site cleaned up and address any circumstances that arise in the interim,“ says an EPD spokesperson.