Crews are continuing to dismantle a tower crane found leaning from a midtown high-rise last week.

The under-construction building, identified as 1105 W. Peachtree, is bordered by 13th Street and 12th Street. The tower crane was reported as leaning and unstable during the mid-morning hours on February 19.

Crews on scene reported that a mechanical failure had caused the top of the crane to lean, and that it was in jeopardy of falling down. Multiple buildings, restaurants, and parking decks in the area have been evacuated but officials say residents could be allowed back inside on Friday.

Authorities have also shut down portions of nearby roadways, asking people to avoid the area as they work to dismantle the crane.

A spokesperson from Brasfield & Gorrie, the general contractor, released the following statement on Thursday:

"Today, crews at 1105 West Peachtree are working on a critical part of the process to dismantle the tower crane that was reinforced earlier this week. Crews have begun the process of removing the upper horizontal members of the tower crane. This work will continue through the evening. Once that phase is complete and the area is safe, we will coordinate with Atlanta Fire and other officials to allow residents of the evacuated apartment building to return to the area and determine when it is safe for businesses to return. Crews will then finish dismantling the tower and disassembling the assist cranes used in this operation over the next few days. We expect West Peachtree Street to remain closed until the assist cranes are disassembled."

Two cranes, 600 and 900 tons, are being used to dismantle the unstable crane.

